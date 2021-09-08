Pakistan deports hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban

Published September 08,2021
Pakistani authorities have deported hundreds of Afghan refugees who crossed into the country via land routes after Taliban forces took Kabul last month, officials said on Wednesday.
The refugees, including children, were deported through the Chaman border crossing in the south-western province of Balochistan for lack of valid travel documents, an official said.
Local media reported that the authorities had deported more than 200 Afghan nationals seeking refuge, after the people had entered the country and spent a few days in the province of Balochistan.
The number of deportees, according to sources, is more than 700 people. However, provincial government and border authorities neither confirmed nor shared the exact number.
Pakistani authorities say that they have not made any arrangements for new refugees.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the country did not have the capacity to bear the burden of additional refugees.
He also urged the international community to remain engaged and underlined the need for creating an environment in Afghanistan so that the need for another exodus does not arise again.
The country hosts one of the world's largest Afghan refugee communities, members of which fled to Pakistan after their country was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1979 or during later conflicts.
According to government estimates, 2.7 million Afghans live in Pakistan.
Pakistan has announced the expulsion of Afghan refugees several times in the past, but these decisions were never carried out and deadlines have been extended.