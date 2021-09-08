KREMLIN DENIES PLANS FOR TALKS WITH AFGHANISTANS INTERIM GOVERNMENT

The Kremlin does not immediately plan direct talks with Afghanistan's transitional government, according to comments made by spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday and reported by the Interfax news agency.



"Any contact will be conducted through our embassy in Kabul," Peskov said, adding that one of the main issues was ensuring the safety of Russian diplomats in Afghanistan. "No further talks are planned," Peskov said.



Russia , he said, would be watching what the Taliban does next, as most countries are, Peskov added. The Taliban is designated as a terrorist organization in Russia.



The militant group presented their transitional government in Kabul on Tuesday, announcing a 33-member cabinet.



EU Council President Charles Michel spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both have a common interest in regional stability, Michel wrote on Twitter.



Afghanistan's neighbour Uzbekistan welcomed the transitional cabinet announcement: "We hope that this decision will be the beginning of reaching a broad national consensus and creating lasting peace and stability in the country," the foreign ministry in Tashkent said, adding that Uzbekistan was "ready for constructive dialogue."



Although Russia has been negotiating with the Taliban, it views their triumphant advance with concern. Moscow is particularly worried about the potential for militants to enter the territory of its Central Asian neighbours, and of increased drug smuggling.



"The situation in Afghanistan directly affects the situation in the countries of Central Asia," said Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon. He called on the international community to make more efforts to solve Afghanistan's problems.



