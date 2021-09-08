Africa sees rise in COVID-19 fatalities, cases

Daily COVID-19 deaths and infections in Africa slightly swelled on Wednesday, according to an update by the Africa CDC.

With 605 more deaths, the death toll reached 200,741, while 17,441 new infections pushed the number of total cases to 7.95 million.

Nearly 7.2 million patients have recovered on the continent, where close to 68 million tests have been conducted so far, the data showed.

Of the five geographical regions in Africa, Southern Africa has recorded more than 3.8 million cases, North Africa 2.4 million, East Africa 927,900, West Africa 617,300, and Central Africa 222,100 cases.

At least 104,700 people died from the virus in Southern Africa, 64,700 in North Africa, 19,100 in East Africa, 9,000 in West Africa, and 3,200 in Central Africa.

Just about 2.93% of Africa's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the data showed.

Around 104.2 million doses out of 137.7 million -- or 75.66% -- supplied to the continent have been administered, with 4.85% of the population having received one dose until now.

Morocco leads all African countries in terms of vaccination, having administered some 33 million.

Around 50.24% of the country's population of nearly 37 million has received one vaccine dose, while 40.06% has been fully vaccinated, according to the Africa CDC data.