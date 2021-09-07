UN dispatches 23 truckloads of aid to Syria’s Idlib

The UN on Tuesday sent 23 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

The aid trucks crossed into the Syrian territory through the Cilvegozu border gate in southern Turkey's Hatay province.

The aid will be distributed among needy Syrians in the province and rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.