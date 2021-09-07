Africa coronavirus cases near 8M

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa stands at 7,929,221 as of Tuesday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

At least 200,136 people have died from the virus.

Total recoveries tally 7,151,802, it said, and the continent managed to conduct 67,821,267 tests.

Of the five geographical regions, Southern Africa recorded 3.8 million cases, North Africa 2.4 million cases, East Africa 925,800, West Africa 615,500, and Central Africa 222,100.

At least 104,400 people have died in Southern Africa, 64,500 in North Africa, 19,100 in East Africa, 9000 in West Africa, and 3,200 in Central Africa.