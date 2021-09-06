Zambia receives 129,600 more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Zambia on Monday received an additional 129,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as it edges closer to control and eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consignment that landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in the capital Lusaka is part of the 4.4 million doses of the vaccine committed to be procured by the government through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, an initiative under the African Union and its partners.

"We assure members of the public that in areas where the number of those requiring vaccination have increased, we shall reach out to provide a service as long as this is well-coordinated and managed," Kennedy Malama, a Health Ministry official, said upon receipt of the consignment.

Malama said more than 599,000 doses of vaccines -- comprising of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Johnson & Johnson shots -- have been administered so far in the Southern African country of over 18 million people.

He also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated to curb the spread of the fourth wave of the pandemic which has been managed by authorities so far.

He confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases, pushing the cumulative number to 207,167. A single new death brought the total to 3,617.

"We had six new admissions, notably fewer than the 12 health facility discharges recorded, which is a good indicator. We discharged a further 177 from community management, giving a total of 189 discharges and bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 202,392," he added.

Malama said the country currently has 1,158 active cases, with 1,077 under community management, and 81 patients currently admitted to COVID-19 isolation facilities.

Of the admitted, 54 are on ventilators and 16 in critical condition.