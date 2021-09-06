Turkey, Switzerland set for bilateral political consultations tomorrow

Officials of Turkey and Switzerland will hold bilateral political consultations in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The talks will be led by Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's deputy foreign minister and director for EU affairs, and Livia Leu, state secretary for Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed, and views on the relations of Turkey and Switzerland with the EU and regional issues will be exchanged during the political consultations," read the statement.