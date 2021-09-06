 Contact Us
Russia responsible for cyber attacks on German parliament - ministry

"The German government has reliable information according to which ghostwriter activities can be attributed to cyber protagonists of the Russian state or Russia's GRU military intelligence (service)," the spokesperson for the foreign ministry told the media outlets on Monday.

Published September 06,2021
Russia is responsible for a renewed cyber attack on the German parliament, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in Berlin told journalists on Monday.

Such behaviour was unacceptable and a threat for Germany, she said, adding: "The federal government calls on Russia with every emphasis to put an immediate end to these activities."