ROMANIAS COALITION IN CRISIS AS MINISTERS QUIT

Romania's liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu came under increasing pressure Monday after all six ministers of the USR-PLUS party resigned, calling for him to step down as head of the centre-right coalition.

The country's largest opposition bloc, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), meanwhile called for snap elections to break the political deadlock.

"Prime Minister Citu blew up this coalition deliberately," USR-PLUS co-president Dan Barna told journalists.

"We can no longer go on like this."

The USR-PLUS is still willing to govern again alongside the PNL only if the liberal party nominates a new prime minister, he added.

Earlier, Citu had called for dialogue, arguing that only a centre-right coalition could govern the country.

For the past few days, the 49-year-old leader has been rejecting calls to resign after he abruptly sacked USR-PLUS member Stelian Ion as justice minister.

Citu has been pushing for a controversial 10 billion-euro ($12 billion) development plan for local communities, which is criticized by USR-PLUS and which Ion refused to approve.

His critics say the prime minister is using the project to buy the support of powerful local politicians ahead of internal party elections this month.

But a no-confidence vote filed by USR-PLUS and the nationalist party AUR fell on procedural grounds Monday. It failed to get the backing of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"The only way to overcome this crisis is to have a snap election", PSD president Marcel Ciolacu told AFP, insisting there was no need for a "political reboot".

If the government does fall, centre-right President Klaus Iohannis can nominate a new prime minister to form a government.