Panjshir resistance leader Ahmad Massoud calls for 'national uprising' against Taliban in Afghanistan

“Our compatriots, wherever you are, whether outside or inside, we call on you to start a general uprising for the sake of the honour, freedom and pride of our homeland,” National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud said in an audio message released by the group on Monday.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 06,2021
The leader of the resistance movement in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley on Monday called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban.

In an audio message sent to media, National Resistance Front commander Ahmad Massoud said: "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country."

"Everyone can stand up in any way they can and shout loud - we will never accept humiliation!" he added.

Massoud stated that people can fight in any possible form - either via armed struggle or by conducting protests - and that the group would stand with them until the last moment.

He did not comment on claims by the Taliban to have captured Panjshir, the province his fighters were defending.