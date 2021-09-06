Panjshir resistance leader Ahmad Massoud calls for 'national uprising' against Taliban in Afghanistan

The leader of the resistance movement in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley on Monday called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban.
In an audio message sent to media, National Resistance Front commander Ahmad Massoud said: "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country."
"Everyone can stand up in any way they can and shout loud - we will never accept humiliation!" he added.
Massoud stated that people can fight in any possible form - either via armed struggle or by conducting protests - and that the group would stand with them until the last moment.
He did not comment on claims by the Taliban to have captured Panjshir, the province his fighters were defending.