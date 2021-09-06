Life expectancy in Italy falls by more than a year due to pandemic

In Italy, the average life expectancy dropped significantly in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the hardest-hit provinces.



The Italian statistics authority Istat announced in Rome on Monday that the national figure had fallen by 1.2 years on 2019's average.



Istat attributed the increase in mortality to Covid-19. The average life expectancy in 2020 was 82 years - 79.7 years for men and 84.4 years for women.



The data also showed differing life expectancies according to region. In the provinces of Bergamo, Cremona and Lodi, life expectancy for men plummeted between 4.3 and 4.5 years, and for women it dropped between 3.2 and 2.9 years.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 129,500 people have died of complications from Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.



The authorities have recorded more than 4.57 million coronavirus infections to date, though the spread of infections has now stabilized somewhat, according to health experts.



Italy's government recently further extended the regulations requiring proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from Covid-19. Anyone who wants to eat inside at a restaurant, go to a museum, or take a long-distance train or ferry needs the digital or printable health certificate.



School and university staff also require the pass. According to media reports, the government also wants to extend the requirement to all state employees.