Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 3,361 new cases

Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 49 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,361 from 5,315.

Italy has registered 129,567 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.57 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,302 on Monday, up from 4,216 a day earlier.

There were 32 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 570 from a previous 572.

Some 134,393 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 259,756, the health ministry said.