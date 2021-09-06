Iran will 'definitely' continue nuclear talks, official says

Iran will "definitely" continue talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the country's nuclear deal, Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.



"We will definitely continue the negotiations started [in April] on the implementation of the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal soon," Saeed Khatibzadeh said, without specifying when the nuclear team appointed by Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi would resume the talks.



Last week, Raisi reiterated that Iran would welcome "goal-oriented" negotiations as a diplomatic way to resolve the nuclear dispute. However, these should take place without any pressure and focus on implementing the deal - in particular the lifting of US sanctions - he stressed.



In April, the remaining parties to Iran's nuclear deal began talks to bring Tehran and Washington back into compliance, after the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed crushing economic sanctions. Iran, in turn, has since been violating the terms of the accord.



The negotiations were suspended following Iran's presidential election in mid-June and are now set to continue with the new team appointed by Raisi. Khatibzadeh also spoke of a planned visit to Tehran by Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but said it was not yet confirmed.



"We have a respectful and professional cooperation with the IAEA and hope it will continue," the spokesperson said.



He warned of negative consequences if some IAEA members use the UN nuclear agency to pursue a political agenda, noting that this could lead to Iranian "counter-measures."



