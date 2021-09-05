Suspected suicide attack kills 3 paramilitary troops in SW Pakistan

At least three paramilitary troops were killed and nearly two dozen others injured in a suspected suicide attack in Pakistan's southwestern Quetta city on Sunday morning, police said.

The suspected bomber targeted a security checkpoint at the Quetta-Mastung road, when the personnel were engaged in routine security checking, a police spokesman said in a statement.

He did not elaborate on further details.

However, quoting witnesses, local broadcaster Geo News reported that the suspected bomber rammed his explosive-laden motorbike into a security vehicle parked near the checkpoint.

Azhar Akram, Quetta police chief, told reporters that the death toll may rise as several injured are stated to be in critical condition.

Footage aired on Geo News showed security personnel cordoning off the blast site, and rescue workers shifting the bodies and injured to the hospital. A vehicle in flames could also be seen in the footage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest in a string of blasts and ambushes targeting security forces in Balochistan, especially Quetta in recent months.

An army captain was killed and two soldiers were injured in a roadside explosion in the remote Gichki area of the province late last month.