Rwandan foreign minister to pay official visit to Turkey

Rwanda 's foreign minister will arrive in Turkey on a four-day official visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Vincent Biruta will pay the visit on Sept. 5-8 upon the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a ministry statement said.

"During the talks, the Ministers will address bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional and international developments," the statement added.