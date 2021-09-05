Rally in Ukraine protests Crimean Tatars' recent arrest

A rally was held in front of the Russian Embassy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday to protest the recent arrest of five Crimean Tatars by Russian forces.

The protest rally was also attended by Refat Chubarov, President of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly, and Ahtem Chiygoz, a member of the Ukrainian parliament.

Speaking to the gathering, the protest leaders said: "We are here to show our solidarity with our friends who were detained by the Russian security forces. We will continue with the protests until all five detained Tatars are released."

One of those arrested, Nariman Dzhelyal, is a Ukrainian Crimean Tatar politician, journalist, teacher, and political scientist.

Earlier on Saturday, Refat Chubarov confirmed Dzhelyal's arrest on social media, adding that he was being held in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Crimea.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

Turkey and the US, as well as the UN General Assembly, view the annexation as illegal.