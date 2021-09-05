Latin American countries report new COVID-19 cases, fatalities

Countries across Latin America have reported new COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to official data announced late Saturday.

BRAZIL

At least 692 more people lost their lives in Brazil and 21,804 people were infected over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the country rose to 583,362 and the total number of confirmed cases exceeded 20.87 million, according to the Health Ministry.

The country has reported over 19.83 million recoveries so far.

MEXICO

According to the Health Ministry, Mexico's COVID-19 case tally surged by 15,586, while fatalities increased by 647 over the past day.

The country of some 126 million people has so far recorded more than 3.42 million cases, 262,868 deaths, and over 2.75 million recoveries.

COLOMBIA

Colombia's Health Ministry reported 72 more fatalities from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 125,230.

The total number of cases surpassed 4.91 million, including 2,099 new infections, while the number of recoveries stood at over 4.76 million.

ARGENTINA

Some 2,486 new infections raised Argentina's case tally to over 5.2 million, according to Health Ministry data.

The nationwide death toll rose to 112,444 as 88 patients died over the past day. More than 4.89 million recoveries have so far been reported.

CHILE

Over the past day, Chile reported 26 deaths related to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 37,067, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The number of infections rose by 474, raising the total number of cases to more than 1.64 million. More than 1.59 million people have recovered so far.

PARAGUAY

According to data from Paraguay's Health Ministry, 25 more COVID-19 patients died over the last day, pushing the death toll to 15,889.

The country reported 45 new cases, raising the total number of infections to 458,844, while recoveries reached 438,337.

GUATEMALA

According to local media in Guatemala, the country reported 48 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 12,203.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose by 2,556 to reach 486,819, while a total of 423,094 people have recovered from the virus.



