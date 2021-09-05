Germany to make 100 million Covid vaccine doses available before 2022

Germany is planning to make 100 million vaccine doses against the coronavirus available for the international inoculation campaign before the end of the year, Health Minister Jens Spahn announces on the sidelines of a G20 ministerial meeting.



"That is the same amount as we have vaccinated in our own country so far," says Spahn.



He adds that the contribution will help towards the goal of having at least 40 per cent of the world population vaccinated before 2022.



The pandemic is only over when it's over worldwide, he says, warning of the danger that variants pose with the lack of a global response.



Spahn is meeting with other health ministers in Rome to discuss the next steps in the global effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.



