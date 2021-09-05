Clashes erupt in Montenegro over inauguration of Serbian church head

Clashes broke out between police and hundreds of protesters blocking routes to Cetinje, the historic capital of Montenegro , who are attempting to thwart the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country.



On the main access road leading from the present-day capital Podgorica to Cetinje, a dpa reporter saw car tyres piled up, heaps of stones and a semi-trailer extended across the lanes.



About 50 women sat in the street. Some of the men in the crowd carried gas masks and sticks made of wood or metal.



"We are here to defend ourselves against the occupation by the Serbian church," 40-year-old Ivica told dpa. People have been holding out since noon on Saturday and would not leave, he added.



Police used tear gas at times, while some protesters hurled objects, news portal vjesti.me reported. Similar scenes of chaos had played out on Saturday evening as well.



The Montenegrin protesters are worried about creeping Serbian influence in their country and have directed their ire at Metropolitan Joanikije, who is set to be inaugurated later on Sunday at the monastery of Cetinje.



Joanikije has been serving in the job since last year, after the previous holder, Amfilohije, died of Covid-19 complications. Sunday's ceremony will formalize his role.



The decision to have the ceremony in a city Montenegrins associate closely with their national identity has drawn fury. Additionally, many patriots are suspicious of the church, which denies Montenegro's state identity and regards the small Balkan nation as part of Serbia.



Montenegro declared independence from neighbouring Serbia in 2006.



