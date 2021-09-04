Thousands demonstrate in Berlin against far-right politics in Germany

Thousands of people marched through Berlin on Saturday to show their support for "an open and harmonious society" and to condemn far-right politics in Germany.
A broad alliance of trade unions, political parties and associations collectively calling themselves Unteilbar ("Indivisible") marched through the centre of Berlin in the afternoon.
Police initially estimated the number of participants at just under 10,000 people, while a spokesperson for the event said that the turnout had been closer to 30,000.
The "Indivisible" movement unites about 350 different groups from many different segments of German society. The members include multiple trade unions, human rights stalwart Amnesty International and the environmental activist movement Fridays for Future.
The movement says it exists to stand up "for solidarity, social justice, human rights and real action to combat the climate crisis."
The demonstration comes just three weeks before Germany goes to the polls to elect a new Chancellor on September 26.