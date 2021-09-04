Leader of Afghan resistance group vows to continue fighting Taliban

The leader of a resistance faction against Taliban militants in Afghanistan announced on Saturday that they will continue fighting.



"We will never give up the fight for God, freedom and justice," the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, Ahmad Massoud, wrote on his official Facebook page.



Massoud's tweet came in apparent response to unconfirmed reports that Panjshir, the only province that the Taliban do not control, had been captured and that the resistance leaders had fled the country.



In a video message late Friday, the country's former First Vice President Amrullah Saleh - who says he is currently residing in his home province of Panjshir - said that resistance against the Taliban is continuing.



For around five days, there has been heavy fighting between the Taliban and National Resistance Front fighters around Panjshir valley. Brief talks for a peaceful solution failed.



The Taliban has offered Massoud a position within their government, but he has rejected it, according to Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the resistance organization.



The group is demanding the fair political participation of all ethnic groups as well as the protection of women's rights, freedom of speech, and elections.



