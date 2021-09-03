Turkish forces 'neutralizes' 5 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, authorities said on Friday.

According to Turkey's National Defense Ministry, the terrorists attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone, where Turkey had carried out a cross-border anti-terror offensive in 2019.

It said on Twitter that the Turkish commandos had prevented an attempted attack by YPG/PKK terrorists , neutralizing five of them.

Turkish authorities use the term " neutralize " to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.