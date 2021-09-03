NewsWorldNew Zealand police shoot man dead after incident at supermarket
New Zealand police shoot man dead after incident at supermarket
New Zealand police shot dead a man who wounded six people in an attack at an Auckland supermarket on Friday as terrified crowds fled for the exits. Police said the attack occurred when the man entered the Countdown supermarket in the city's New Lynn suburb as people were doing afternoon shopping.
New Zealand police have shot dead a man who allegedly attacked shoppers at a supermarket in Auckland on Friday.
Emergency services said six people had been injured - three critically and one seriously. The other two patients were in moderate condition.
Footage shared on social media showed shoppers warning about "someone with a knife in there" before a series of gunshots from police can be heard.
In a statement, the supermarket's general manager of safety Kiri Hannifin said the store was "devastated by what's taken place."
"Once again, our hearts are heavy knowing what our team and customers have witnessed and been through. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and their families, and we will be supporting all of our Lynnmall team."
In May, five people were stabbed in another of the supermarket's stores in the country's South Island.
Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, is under strict Covid-19 restrictions as the country grapples with an outbreak. Only essential stores, like supermarkets and medical centres, are allowed to open.