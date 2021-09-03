Merkel surveys 'incredible damage' wrought by flooding in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Ahr Valley on Friday, roughly six weeks after the western German region was hit by severe floods.



"We will not forget you, that will also be taken over by the next federal government," said Merkel at a press conference during the visit, which came a little more than three weeks before general elections are due to be held.



Merkel said that "a lot has been done" in terms of clearing up in the wake of the floods, but that it would take years to "repair this incredible damage."



The press conference came after Merkel visited the Altenahr community with Rhineland-Palatinate Premier Malu Dreyer and several state ministers.



It was Merkel's second visit to the disaster area.



Dreyer said that Merkel's visit was an attempt at "consolation and encouragement" and that a conference would be held later this month to create a road map for reconstruction.



On her first visit to the Ahr valley, in July, shortly after flooding there left 133 people dead, Merkel promised significant financial support for the region.



A reconstruction fund of 30 billion euros was set aside by the federal and state governments, but Merkel said on Friday that the state could "do even more" if necessary. Those affected by the floods could start applying for financial support from the beginning of October, she said.



The mayor of Altenahr, Cornelia Weigand, said that around 40,000 residents had been affected and that life on rivers would have to be reimagined in the face of climate change.



"The reconstruction of the Ahr can become the model for the many low-lying mountain rivers in Europe," she said.