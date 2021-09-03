Israeli troops kill 1 Palestinian, wound 15 others during border protests in Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers opened fire on demonstrators at the Gaza border Thursday who were protesting against the 15-year blockade of the Gaza Strip , killing one Palestinian and wounding 15 others.

According to a statement by Gaza's Health Ministry, the soldiers used live bullets and tear gas against the protesters as they gathered on Gaza's eastern border.

Twenty-six-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Salih from the Jibaliya Refugee Camp in the north of Gaza was killed by Israeli fire. Children were among the 15 wounded.

Gathering under a "night confusion unit" for a sixth day, Palestinian youth protested Israel's blockade, disturbing settlers and Israeli soldiers by burning car tires and throwing sound bombs on border strips in various regions.