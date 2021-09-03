European countries requiring proof of vaccination, negative test results for many venues

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to take a rising toll, many European countries are implementing measures that require their citizens to certify that they do not risk spreading the virus.

GERMANY

In Germany, only those who have been vaccinated, or recovered from the virus, or provide a negative test result can enter public spaces, indoor venues such as restaurants, theaters, cinemas, and events such as outdoor concerts.

Rapid tests must be conducted within the last 24 hours, while PCR tests performed within the last 48 hours are also accepted.

FRANCE

On Aug. 9 the French government launched its COVID-19 "health pass" policy for entering public and social places such as restaurants, cafes, and long-distance transport.

The health pass is proof of vaccination or recent recovery from the virus or a recent negative test.

Nursing homes and hospital workers, as well as firefighters, are also required to get vaccinated.

SPAIN

Although coronavirus measures differ according to the autonomous administrations, there are no night curfews, except for a few regions.

Restaurants and bars in the country close at 1.00 a.m. (2.00 a.m. in some places). Mask and social distance obligations continue in closed areas, concerts, and sports activities.

BELGIUM

Even though Belgium lifted almost all coronavirus measures at the beginning of this month, before big events, it requires a document proving that a person was vaccinated for COVID-19, got a negative test result within 48 hours, or recovered from the virus.

BULGARIA

As part of new coronavirus measures that will be valid from Sept. 7 to Oct. 30, working hours in restaurants and other places have been limited to 7.00 a.m.-11.00 p.m.

There should also be a distance of 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) between customers and a maximum of six people at the same table.

In places that want to work at full capacity, all staff and customers must have a vaccine or negative test result or have recovered from the virus.

While night entertainment venues and casinos are temporarily closed, concert and movie theaters will operate at 50% capacity with face masks mandatory.

Events will be held without spectators in indoor sports areas; the halls can be used up to 30% of their capacity for events such as congresses, conferences, and symposiums.

GREECE

People are required to prove with the EU Digital COVID Certificate that they are fully vaccinated or have negative test results.

Proof of vaccination will also be required for plane, ship, train, and bus travel. Between Sept. 13 and March 31, all unvaccinated workers in the private and public sectors will need to take a COVID-19 test once a week at their own expense.

The same policy will apply to indoor areas such as cafes, bars, restaurants, entertainment centers, indoor and outdoor sports halls, theatres, cinemas, museums, archaeological sites, and sports halls.