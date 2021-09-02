Venezuelan government and opposition to resume negotiations

The Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro and the country's opposition will meet in Mexico on Friday.

This will be their second round of talks aimed at resolving the country's political and economic crisis.

The first round occurred last month, also in Mexico.

With these talks, the Maduro government is seeking the lifting of international sanctions.

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday that the government has a proposal "focused on economic and social issues and on the return of the resources that belong to the Venezuelan people".

Similarly, earlier this week, Maduro said that "Venezuela will present in Mexico a firm request with all the requirements for the recovery of the country's economy and the return of the gold held hostage in the Bank of England, and that all sanctions against PDVSA be lifted."

The Venezuelan opposition is advocating more humanitarian aid for the country, more COVID-19 vaccines, and greater electoral transparency, especially for the upcoming regional elections to be held in November.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan opposition announced their participation in the regional elections.

Since 2017, the opposition has not participated in any electoral process, arguing that the country does not have the conditions to have "free, fair, and verifiable" elections.

"We announce to the national and international community our participation in the regional and municipal processes on November 21," said a statement read to reporters.

Unlike the failed negotiations in the past, the current has the support of countries like Norway, Turkey, and the Netherlands.

Spain similarly said on Thursday that the country is willing to contribute to the negotiation process. Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Albares said that he has met with both the government and opposition in the last hours.