Turkish troops 'neutralize' 9 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" nine YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria , authorities said on Thursday.

According to Turkey's National Defense Ministry , the terrorists attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone where Turkey carried out a cross-border anti-terror offensive.

"Our fire support vehicles responded effectively to the terrorists carrying out attacks on the Operation Peace Spring region from the south. Initial reports indicate that terrorist positions were directly targeted, killing at least nine PKK/YPG terrorists ," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term " neutralize " to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).