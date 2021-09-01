U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, Pacific Fleet says

A military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea leading to search-and-rescue operations off the coast of San Diego, the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31," the Pacific Fleet said in a message on Twitter.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," the tweet said.

Officials later added that one crewmember had been rescued and "search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers."