TURKEYS LEADER ERDOĞAN RECEIVES CREDENTIALS OF 2 NEW ENVOYS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received credentials from two new envoys on Wednesday.
Erdoğan welcomed Maria Elena Palo Algabre of the Philippines and Edgar Adolfo Sejas Vera from Bolivia at the presidential complex in the capital of Ankara.
The envoys presented their credentials and following the presentations, they took commemorative photos, according to the Turkish Presidency.
Meanwhile, Ankara's Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Başar Şen officially took his post after presenting his credentials to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.