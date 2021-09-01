TURKEYS EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE VERY CRUCIAL FOR UZBEKISTAN

Turkey's experience and expertise are "very crucial" for Uzbekistan, the latter's Ambassador to Ankara, Alisher Agzamhadjaev , told Anadolu Agency in an interview marking the Central Asian country's 30th independence anniversary.

"Today, we evaluate Turkey's experience and knowledge in almost all fields and try to apply it in our country," he said, adding Turkish experts currently work as consultants in most ministries in Uzbekistan.

Recalling that Turkey on Dec. 16, 1991 became the first country to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan, Agzamhadjaev said Ankara thus fulfilled its "fraternal duty."

"As Uzbekistan, we always welcome this important support of Turkey 30 years ago with our sincere gratitude," he said.

"Years will pass, Uzbekistan's 40th, 50th and 100th anniversary of independence will be celebrated, and Turkey's valuable support will always be remembered with appreciation."

Agzamhadjaev went on to say that diplomatic relations between Ankara and Tashkent were initiated on March 4, 1992, noting that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic links.

"In general, we should say that Uzbek-Turkish relations have moved to a completely new level in terms of quality in the last five years," he said, referring to the period which started with the presidency of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who was elected as the country's new leader following the demise of Uzbekistan's first President Islam Karimov.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Agzamhadjaev underlined that the mutual visits of the countries' leaders and top officials over the past five years raised relations between the two states to the "level of strategic partnership," which resulted in the signing of many agreements on cooperation in various fields

He highlighted that in the last five years, memorandums on cooperation and exchange of experience have been signed between the relevant institutions of Uzbekistan and Turkey in various fields, including health, safety, education, culture, finance, jurisprudence, agriculture, forestry, environment, construction, tax and archive services.

"Today, bilateral trade relations continue to rise without slowing down," he added.

The envoy said that the number of companies with Turkish capital currently operating in Uzbekistan is over 1,744, while 1,377 of them were established in the last five years.

"These figures reveal the effectiveness of Turkish businessmen in Uzbekistan in recent years. In this way, the bilateral trade volume, which was around $1.3 billion five years ago, has more than doubled in recent years, and we expect it to reach $3 billion by the end of this year. It is estimated that this figure will climb to $5 billion, which was determined as the trade target, within two years."

LAST FIVE YEARS

Agzamhadjaev emphasized that there have been "major democratic changes" in the country in the last five years.

"Action items such as improving the state system and public structure, ensuring the rule of law and reforming the judicial system, liberal economy and economic development, development of social life, public order, harmony between nations and religious tolerance, and following a far-sighted foreign policy have been implemented with determination and started to show results today," he noted.

Describing the president's "new Uzbekistan" strategy as the "third renaissance" or "third awakening," the envoy said the territory of today's Uzbekistan from ancient times to the present has gone through "two great periods of awakening," which refer to the period of the 9-12th centuries and 14th-15th centuries when the renowned scholars, physicians, theologists, poets and thinkers such as Imam Bukhari, Imam al-Maturidi, al-Biruni, Ibn Sina (Avicenna) and Ali-Shir Navai left their trace in history.

"As seen in history, there have been two important periods of awakening in our country. Our people today are the generation of those who made those historic periods come true," he said.

In the last five years, Uzbekistan has primarily "solved its problems with neighboring countries," and "its borders have been opened," while the economic, cultural and human relations between the countries of the region also started developing rapidly, he said.

"The new Uzbekistan also takes initiatives in international and regional organizations."

'INDOMITABLE WILL'

Agzamhadjaev recalled that 30 years ago, he participated in the voting of the resolution on the independence of Uzbekistan in the country's parliament as a deputy and "had the honor of voting for the independence" of Uzbekistan.

Success was achieved with the "indomitable will" and "great efforts" of the Uzbek people, he stressed.

"As a sovereign state, our country has acquired a valuable place in the world society," he said, adding that "modern statism" was established in Uzbekistan.

In a short period of time, the Central Asian country adopted its national flag, constitution and coat of arms, put into circulation the national currency and created gold and foreign currency reserves and formed armed forces to protect its sovereignty and national interests, the envoy said.

NEW GENERATION

Referring to the "new generation" that was born during the past three decades, the ambassador said this generation grew up in an "environment of freedom and independence."

"The generation of independent Uzbekistan is completely different. It is the new generation that deeply understands its own values, its own roots and history. This was made possible by the revival of our ancient history, rich cultural heritage, national and religious values, and identity during the years of independence."

He also underlined that over 135 different nationalities "live in harmony and peace" in Uzbekistan.

"Today, Uzbekistan is a country that has stood up, has its own word and reputation in the international arena, and is advancing towards its goals with great determination in line with the vision of the 'new Uzbekistan - third renaissance' motto under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev," he said.

TURKIC COUNCIL

Uzbekistan was accepted as a full-fledged member of the Turkic Council in 2019.

"The announcement of Kokand city in Fergana province of Uzbekistan as the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World and the city of Khiva in the province of Khwarezm as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2021 reflects the successful work of Uzbekistan as part of the Turkic world," he said.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization with an overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.