Turkey has given over 94M COVID-19 jabs so far

Turkey has administered more than 94.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Wednesday.

Over 48.56 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 37.36 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 8.66 million people.

The data showed that at least 78% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also reported 23,946 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 290 more people have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.