Israeli army demolishes 2 Palestinian homes in West Bank

Israeli army forces on Wednesday demolished two homes and a well north of the occupied West Bank , citing lack of building permits.

Sulaiman Dawabsha, the head of the local council of Duma town in Nablus city, told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli force raided the village and demolished two houses built several years ago, and a well to collect rainwater.

He noted that the demolitions were carried out under the pretext of "building without a permit."

Israel blocks Palestinians from building in Area C, which it seeks to annex.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords, the West Bank was divided into three areas: A, B and C.

Area A represents 18% of the West Bank and is controlled by the Palestinian Authority in terms of security and administration.

Area B represents 21% of the West Bank and is subject to Palestinian civil administration and Israeli security control, while Area C, which represents 61% of the West Bank, is under Israeli civil and security control.