Hamas condemns appointment of Bahraini ambassador to Israel

Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday condemned the appointment of a Bahraini ambassador to Israel.

"The Bahraini regime's appointment of an ambassador to the Zionist entity (Israel) reflects its insistence on the sin it committed by signing a normalization agreement with the occupation," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

"The envoy's appointment at a time when the occupation is continuing its aggression against our people represents a clear support and full partnership with the occupation in its policies and criminality, and serves the Zionist narrative," he added.

The Hamas spokesman, however, praised "the brotherly Bahraini people who reject all steps of normalization, and who stand by the Palestinian right."

"The Palestinian people .. will not forget and will not forgive those who stood by the occupier," Qassem said.

On Tuesday, Bahraini Ambassador to Israel , Khaled Yousef al-Jalahma, arrived in Tel Aviv to assume his official duties.

In mid-January, Israel appointed Itay Tagner as chargé d'affaires for the Israeli Embassy in Manama.

In September 2020, Israel and Bahrain signed an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.



