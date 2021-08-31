Turkish leader greets Kyrgyzstan on 30th independence anniversary

The Turkish president on Tuesday congratulated "friendly and brotherly" Kyrgyzstan on the country's 30th independence anniversary.

"On behalf of the Turkish Nation, I offer my greetings and love to our Kyrgyz brothers and sisters," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

"We will continue to support the stability, prosperity and development of Kyrgyzstan," he added.

Kyrgyzstan gained independence from the Soviet Union on Aug. 31, 1991. Diplomatic relations between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan were established in December the same year.

Ties between Kyrgyzstan, a Turkic country, and Turkey are based on common history, culture, language and religion.

Both nations also have over 100 agreements, treaties and protocols governing current and prospective cooperation in various fields including, politics, trade, education and culture.