Tsai: Taiwan does not take the support of the ‘cavalry’ for granted

President Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan is willing to shoulder its share of the burden "to prevent armed confrontation in the Taiwan Strait and East and South China Seas" and said Taipei "does not take the cavalry of our security partners for granted."



The president's remarks came during an online 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue that was attended by security analysts from the United States, Japan and South Korea, amid growing pressure from China, which claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island state.



"While we don't seek military confrontation and hope for peaceful and beneficial relations with our neighbours, we will always defend our democracy and way of life," she said.



Tsai said Taiwan continues to thrive and be part of the solution for an international community searching for its post-pandemic footing to tackle climate change, non-proliferation, terrorism and securing supply chains.



She said Taiwan "is well placed to be an indispensable partner" in democratic governance, biotechnology, renewable energy and the semiconductor industry.



Tsai said Taiwan had donated face masks and other medical materials to countries in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic and thanked nations who have "come to Taiwan`s aid with life-giving vaccines," namely Japan, the United States, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.



Tsai said that Taiwan's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic "shows the critical role Taiwan can play and why Taiwan matters."



