Poland set to call emergency at Belarus border amid migration fears

A law that would decree an emergency situation at Poland's border with Belarus is waiting to be signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda, as the country seeks to end a flow of migrants reaching the country via the former Soviet republic.



Duda announced that he would thoroughly examine the government's decision and issue his own soon, after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed on Tuesday that the measure was on Duda's desk.



In Poland, the state of emergency comes into force as soon as the president signs a decree to this effect. However, he also has to submit it to parliament, which can revoke the order, within 48 hours.



Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the decree would be in place for 30 days and affect a "thin strip" along the border as well as 183 communities, all of which would see civil rights diminished for that period, including a ban on demonstrations.



Kaminski said 3,000 migrants have tried to cross the border from Belarus to Poland without permission in August alone. Just last week, Poland began construction of a 2.5-metre-tall fence along the 418-kilometre border.



After allegations of vote tampering arose following elections last year that returned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to power, the EU lashed out with sanctions against the country.



Belarus has responded by allowing migrants to move freely across its borders into EU countries, sparking fears of a refugee influx.



The Polish public is currently focused on the fate of a group of 32 refugees from Afghanistan who have been stuck near the border town of Usnarz Gorny for nearly three weeks.



Polish border guards, police and soldiers have sealed off the camp and are not allowing the refugees into the country. "We can't set precedents here," Kaminski said.



"If we let 30 in, 300 will come soon, then 3,000, then 30,000," he said.



Kaminski said the group of migrants stuck in Usnarz Gorny is regularly provided with food by Belarusian border guards.



The opposition has criticized the plans for a state of emergency, arguing that it would mean journalists and non-local aid workers could be expelled from the border area.



The government wants to hide the fact that it cannot cope with the situation at the border, said Krzysztof Gawkowski, parliamentary group leader of the Democratic Left Alliance.



"We won't learn about the inhumane treatment of the 30 there now, and possibly the several hundred people there later," he added.



Lithuania was the first country to feel the force of the new Belarusian policy and has already responded with the construction of a new fence.

