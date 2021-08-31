Maas: Berlin is watching whether the Taliban delivers on its promises

Germany on Tuesday said that it was closely watching whether the Taliban delivers on its promises to form an inclusive government and to allow people to leave the country if they choose.



The Taliban made commitments and pledges to form an inclusive government, and it remains to be seen whether their promises were reliable in the coming days, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a joint press conference in Islamabad.



Maas' comments came during a four-day tour of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries for talks.



"It is important for us that all Afghans, even those who do not support the Taliban, feel represented by this government and it remains to be seen whether the Taliban take this into account," he said.



Maas said he expected the Taliban to set up a new government "soon."



The Taliban have promised to allow certain Afghans to leave the country. "We will, I believe, see in the coming days and weeks whether one can trust their word on this," Maas said.



Maas said Germany was coordinating with Pakistan for the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan and would continue to do so in the future.



"We are also preparing in close cooperation with others to organize charter flights as soon as Kabul airport is operable again," he said.



Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined the need for international cooperation for stability in Afghanistan .



"This is a pivotal moment in Afghanistan's history. The international community must remain engaged. Humanitarian assistance must flow. Do not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place," he said.



"A vacuum is in no body's interest. Instability is in nobody's interest," Qureshi said.



