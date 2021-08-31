Greece’s new Cabinet announced, ministers sworn in

In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that hit Greece this month, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou announced the new Greek Cabinet on Tuesday including changes in the leadership of the Civil Protection and Crisis Management Ministry that managed the fire crisis.

The members of the new Cabinet have sworn in on Tuesday at 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT).

Evangelos Apostolakis, the former defense minister and head of the armed forces was appointed the civil protection and crisis management minister, but Apostolakis turned down the position.

Oikonomou said the Civil Protection Ministry remained under the authority of the Citizens' Protection Ministry until a replacement is found.

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias is transferred to the Defense Ministry, where he will serve under the current minister as a deputy.

Other major changes include the Citizens Protection Ministry, which will be led by Panagiotis Theodorikakos, replacing Michalis Chrysochoidis, while Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias is replaced by Thanos Plevris and Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis by Kikilias.

Assimina (Mina) Gaga, a medical doctor, is appointed the deputy health minister.

Meanwhile, there will be no changes in the Finance Ministry with Minister Christos Staikouras, as well as the Development and Investment Ministry with Adonis Georgiadis.

Nikos Dendias continued to lead the Foreign Ministry and Lina Mendoni remained as the culture minister.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus, Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras, Interior Minister Makis Voridis, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis, and Rural Development and Food Minister Spilios Livanos all remained in their positions.