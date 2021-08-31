GERMANYS LARGEST CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CENTRE CLOSES

Germany's largest vaccination centre is closing for the final time on Tuesday evening, after another busy day.



The Medical Director of the facility in the Hamburg exhibition halls, Dirk Heinrich, told dpa that he expected his staff would have jabbed around six thousand people by the time it closes on Tuesday.



Most will have received the Biontech vaccine, but some could also get a one-time vaccination from Johnson & Johnson. Since the centre opened, a total of more than 1.16 million vaccinations have been administered there.



Vaccine centres across Germany are closing because more than 60 per cent of the population has now been innoculated. Vaccinations are still being administered in clinics, doctors' surgeries, businesses and schools, among other places.



In addition, there are special vaccination campaigns in church communities, community centres, shopping centres and at football matches.



The second division football club Hamburger SV, for example, is offering vaccinations in the VIP area of its Volkspark Stadium on September 3 and October 1. Participants are invited to a free stadium tour and also receive a discount in the fan shop on the first day.



It was also the last day for two of the vaccination centres in Berlin. The last vaccinations at the centre in the Arena in Treptow and the one in the Erika Hess stadium in Wedding were scheduled for Tuesday evening. The vaccination centre in the arena was the first and largest to open in the city.



According to the state association of the German Red Cross, around 600,000 vaccinations have been given there since it opened eight months ago. Two other vaccination centres in the city have already been closed, the two remaining ones are expected to remain in operation until the end of the year.