China bans exams for six- and seven-year-old pupils

China is banning exams for six- and seven-year-old pupils, the ministry of education has announced.



The change is among efforts to prevent excessive stress on students.



Even older age groups in elementary schools should only have to take exams at the end of each school year under the new rules.



China had recently introduced a whole series of rules to relieve students. It was decreed that they should do less homework. Instead, they should be able to do more sport.



At the end of July, the government also announced a reform of the private education sector. Tutoring institutes were prohibited from teaching students on weekends.



Private education for children under the age of six is to be be discontinued completely.



Chinese state media commented that this was a step to ensure more justice in the education sector.



Because up to now, pupils whose families cannot afford expensive extra tutoring have been at a disadvantage.



