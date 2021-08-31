News
World
Britain boosts evacuations from Afghanistan to neighbouring countries
Britain boosts evacuations from Afghanistan to neighbouring countries
The prime minister's official spokesman said: "We are beefing up the number of staff in neighbouring countries, Foreign Office and other staff, to support that."
Published August 31,2021
Subscribe
Downing Street has said it is increasing staff in countries neighbouring Afghanistan in order to help evacuate the remaining people left behind.
The prime minister's official spokesman said: "We are beefing up the number of staff in neighbouring countries, Foreign Office and other staff, to support that.
"That's something that we're in the process of arranging, these surgestaff."
He could not put a number on how many staff will be deployed.