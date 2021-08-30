Tycoon urges BioNTech to reserve 30 million doses for Taiwan in 2022

Taiwan's health authorities are "open" to a proposal floated by Foxconn Group founder Terry Guo to purchase 30 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 next year.



Guo's Yonglin Foundation, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Tzu Chi Buddhist Foundation jointly donated 15 million doses of the shot to Taiwan in July, the first batch of which is expected to be arrive this week.



Guo said that he had received a "fairly good response" from BioNTech executives, after asking whether the firm could reserve 30 million doses for procurement by Taiwan next year, in a Facebook post on Monday.



During a scheduled daily new conference, Central Epidemic Command Command chief and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters that the government was "open" to the proposal, and would evaluate it in light of next year's needs and whether a third doses would be required.



Chen reaffirmed the government's statement, saying "we will need to purchase more and of different brands to disperse risk."



Earlier on Monday, Premier Su Tseng-chang thanked Guo for his reminder to "prepare in advance" and said Taiwan has already ordered 35 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for procurement in 2022-2023.



Chen said 42.63 per cent of Taiwan's 23.5 million citizens had received at least one dose of an imported or domestically-produced Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday.



With eight new cases and no new deaths reported Monday, Taiwan has recorded 15,991 Covid-19 cases with 834 fatalities in total.



