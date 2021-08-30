Turkey celebrates 99th anniversary of August 30 Victory Day

Turkey on Monday celebrated the 99th anniversary of Victory Day , which commemorates the resounding defeat of the Greek forces at the hands of the Turks in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , along with senior government and high-ranking military officials as well as opposition leaders laid a wreath at Anıtkabir , the mausoleum of the republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the capital Ankara.

"We are increasing the deterrence of Turkish Armed Forces , which is the apple of our nation's eyes, in every field with steps taken in the defense industry," Erdoğan wrote in the Anıtkabir memorial book.

He also wrote: "Through the reforms, we have implemented in democracy, justice, rights, and freedoms, we strengthen the bond between the nation and the Republic."

"We are carrying Turkey to a bright future in line with the goals you have set for us," the Turkish president said while affirming that the country "is in safe hands."

Earlier, Erdoğan also issued a statement to mark the Victory Day .

"We are in the bliss of achieving the 99th anniversary of the Great Victory , one of the cornerstones of our centuries-old glorious history. I mark the honor of the August 30 Victory Day of our nation, Turkish Cypriots and our citizens living in various countries around the world," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a written message.

Erdoğan also commemorated Mustafa Kemal Atatürk , the venerated veteran and commander-in-chief of Turkey's War of Independence and founder of the Turkish Republic, as well as esteemed members of Turkey's parliament and the heroic soldiers.

He stressed that Aug. 30 is one of the most critical turning points in the country's history and paved the way for the foundation of the Turkish Republic .

Despite all kinds of poverty and impossibility, the Turkish people have once again shown that these lands, which were made our home with the Battle of Malazgirt (Manzikert) in 1071, are our eternal homeland, he said.

Turkish control of Anatolia-the vast territory of modern Turkey-began with the Aug. 26, 1071 Battle of Malazgirt , which saw the Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alparslan defeat a much larger Byzantine army.

"The spirit, belief and will that inspired the Great Victory are drawing the direction for our nation today, just as it did 99 years ago," Erdoğan added.

He said Turkey has become the hope of not only its 84 million citizens living within its borders but also hundreds of millions from the Balkans to Asia, from Africa to Europe.