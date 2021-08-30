Philippines reports new daily high of more than 22,000 Covid cases

The Philippines on Monday reported more than 22,000 coronavirus infections, its highest daily count since the pandemic began last year.



The death toll from Covid-19 also rose to 33,330, up by 222, the Department of Health said.



The 22,366 new cases on Monday pushed the country's total caseload to more than 1.97 million, the department added.



Health officials have warned that the number of Covid-19 cases would hit new peaks as the country battles with the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.



The surge in cases has left many hospitals struggling with high occupancy rates, forcing some to close their emergency rooms or to stop accepting Covid patients.



The government has extended the second-highest level of restrictions in the capital region of Metro Manila for another week, until September 7.



Under the restrictions, businesses are allowed to operate at a higher capacity, but high-risk activities such as indoor and al-fresco dining, religious gatherings and personal care services are still prohibited.



The government has also been urging people to get vaccinated to avoid severe cases that would require hospitalization.



As of August 26, 13.5 million Filipinos or 12 per cent of the country's estimated total population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



