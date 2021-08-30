Pakistan to set up WHO airlift into Afghanistan

Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul said on Monday that his country's national carrier is setting up an airlift for medical supplies from the World Health Organization to Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The diplomat, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, announced on Twitter that the state-run Pakistan International Airlines will serve as a humanitarian air bridge for essential supplies to Afghanistan, in coordination with international agencies.

He thanked PIA, as the carrier is known, for the supplies. It wasn't immediately cleat when the airlift would begin.

The latest development comes days after WHO sought Pakistan's help in airlifting medical supplies to Afghanistan following last week's deadly attack on the Kabul airport.

Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on Aug. 14, a day before Kabul.