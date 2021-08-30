China limits online gaming for under-18s to just three hours a week

Minors in China will only be allowed to spend three hours a week playing online games, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.



The authorities have introduced new rules that strictly regulate when and for how long anyone under 18 years old can engage in the hugely popular pastime.



One hour of gaming is now allowed on Friday evenings between 8 and 9 pm, while an hour a day may be spent at anytime on weekends and public holidays.



The new rules also tighten up registration requirements and are designed to ensure that those logging on to online services are using their real identity.



Gaming providers have already had to strictly regulate their services in China, due to government concerns that young people were wasting too much time and developing addictions.



Before the new rules were brought in, online gaming was already strictly controlled, with minors being limited to one and a half hours on weekdays and up to three hours on public holidays.