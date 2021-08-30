AUSTRALIAS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL SURPASSES 1,000

Amid an ongoing wave of infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, Australia recorded 1,375 new cases over the past day, raising the country's total count to 52,615.

Four more fatalities raised the nationwide death toll to 1,003, according to statements by the health ministries of Australian provinces.

The state of New South Wales remains the epicenter of Australia's new outbreak, accounting for 1,290 of the new cases.

At least 57.5% of the country's population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine, while 34.2% have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest data.

NEW ZEALAND

A daily case count of 53 pushed the overall tally to 3,519 in New Zealand, according to Health Ministry figures.

A total of 37 people are currently under treatment in hospitals across the country which has been under lockdown due to the spread of the Delta strain of the virus.

The country has reported a total of 26 coronavirus-related deaths so far.