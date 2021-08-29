US military conducts strike over 'imminent' threat to Kabul airport

The US military said on Sunday that it had carried out an airstrike in the Afghan capital to avert an "imminent" threat to Kabul airport from Daesh terrorists.



A drone successfully hit a car belonging to the local offshoot of the Daesh terrorist militia, according to the US military.



Because there were "significant secondary explosions" after the strike, it was assumed that there must have been a large quantity of explosives in the vehicle, it added.



The military is looking into the possibility that civilians were killed in the attack. However, so far there are no indications to that effect, according to the US military.



Daesh claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport bombing on Thursday that killed dozens of people, including 13 US soldiers.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told broadcaster NBC that it was "not likely" that the United States would have any diplomatic representation in Afghanistan from September onwards.



US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan meanwhile told broadcaster CBS that the current plan is not to have an embassy in Kabul.



Blinken stressed, however, that the US would help people leave Afghanistan beyond September.



US troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul, with some 5,000 soldiers set to fly out by Tuesday.



Around 2,900 people were flown out of the airport on 32 flights in the past 24 hours, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday, while nine allied aircraft had evacuated around 700 people.



Since the start of the withdrawal mission in mid-August, the US and its partners have flown out a total of 114,000 people.



The number of people flown out per day has recently dropped significantly due to the beginning of the US withdrawal and the suspension of rescue flights by allies.



From Tuesday to Wednesday, for example, about 19,000 people were evacuated in the space of 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of US Air Force flights declined only slightly, suggesting that more US soldiers and equipment are now being flown out.



Leaders of the militant Taliban have assured several countries that it will continue to allow their citizens and military forces to leave the country.



"We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," reads a joint statement from more than 20 countries, including the US, UK and Germany.



They will continue to issue travel documents to certain Afghans and have a clear expectation and commitment from the Taliban that they will be able to travel to their respective countries, the statement adds. It also notes the Taliban's public statements confirming this understanding.



In recent days, several senior Taliban members had publicly asserted that Afghans could continue to leave the country through legal channels.



