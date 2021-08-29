Turkey says ‘expansionist’ Greek policies ‘far from reason’

Turkey on Sunday warned Greece against "expansionist attitudes," saying it is just chasing a "vain hope".

"Greece should see that it cannot get anywhere with expansionist attitudes, approaches and provocative behaviors and these policies are far from mathematics, reason and understanding, and mean nothing but chasing a vain hope," Hulusi Akar said in Edirne, a northwestern province bordering Greece.

Accompanied with top army generals, Akar inspected measures taken along the Greek border.

The defense chief reiterated that Turkey favors solving problems in the Aegean Sea through good neighborly relations and dialogue and in line with international laws.

Akar also recalled the mutual and positive dialogue on cooperation in the fight against forest fires which ripped through both countries last month, but criticized "provocations and unlawful aggressive actions" by the Greek side.

"We expect everyone, especially the administrators of our neighbor Greece, to see that having good relations with neighbors is also important for people of neighboring countries. But unfortunately, we constantly face provocations, unlawful aggressive actions and discourse from the Greek side."

He said Athens tries to limit Ankara's movements by claiming both sea areas and airspace, adding it is not possible to get anywhere in this way, and they should see it very clearly.

Turkey will protect its rights, the minister pledged.

REFUGEE CRISIS

Addressing the refugee crisis as well, Akar said it should not be approached as a problem concerning only Turkey.

"We expect everyone, especially the EU, to assume responsibility on this issue."

It is unacceptable that Greece pushes refugees back and exposes them to inhumane practices, he added.

Akar also pointed out that Greece has been protecting many terrorists, including members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO)-the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, for years.

"And yet, it is not credible and moral that the Greek administrators seem to complain about the spread of terrorism, religious fanaticism and fundamentalism. This is a hypocritical attitude that does not reflect the facts."

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.